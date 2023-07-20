July 20th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few showers are possible between 11am and 2pm today. Severe storms are possible between 5pm and 9pm.

If we get more rain and mid-day clouds, it will likely hold the severe weather threat down some for this evening. If we miss out on the rain and midday clouds, the severe weather threat could grow even higher. As it stands right now, the severe weather threat remains at a 2 out of 5. Damaging wind and large hail are the main threats, but an isolated tornado is still possible. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 80s for most along with tropical humidity.

Friday and Saturday will be cooler and more comfortable with highs in the low 80s along with lower humidity levels. Isolated pop-up PM showers and storms are possible Sunday through Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. A heat wave is possible starting next Wednesday with highs climbing into the lower 90s. The heat could continue through the rest of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.