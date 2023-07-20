Birthday Club
Suspect in Wednesday night’s fatal shooting in south Toledo arrested

The juvenile was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died...
The juvenile was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 16-year-old boy was arrested early Thursday morning in connection to the shooting that claimed the life of a 14-year-old Wednesday night.

Toledo Police say on July 19, officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Heatherdowns for a report of a person shot around 9:30 p.m. Once officers arrived they found the victim, 14-year-old Adrian Johnson, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

TPD says Johnson was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to an autopsy performed by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, Johnson’s cause of death was found to be from two gunshot wounds to the torso. The manner of his death was ruled a homicide.

TPD says detectives responded and opened an investigation into the shooting.

According to 13 Action News newspaper partner, the Blade, a 16-year-old was arrested and charged with alternative charges of murder and a count of felonious assault. An arraignment is scheduled for Friday in the Lucas County Juvenile Court.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Large police presence on Heatherdowns Blvd. near Green Valley Drive.
Large police presence on Heatherdowns Blvd. near Green Valley Drive.

