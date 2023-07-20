Birthday Club
Teenager shot in south Toledo Wednesday nigtht

A teenager was hospitalized Wednesday night after a shooting in south Toledo.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Juvenile was hospitalized after being shot in south Toledo Wednesday night.

According to a detective on the scene, one person was shot near the intersection of Heatherdowns Boulevard and Green Valley Drive around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The detective said a young teenage boy was shot. The boy was taken to UTMC where he is currently in critical condition. Detectives believe the boy was between 14 and 15 years old.

According to an official on the scene, a group of teens were hanging out at the residence. According to the official, there were multiple gunshots.

At this time there is no suspect in custody.

Large police presence on Heatherdowns Blvd. near Green Valley Drive.
