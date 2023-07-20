TSA pays tribute to the history of its downtown building with a vintage car exhibit in new gallery space

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Willys-Overland Motors is one of the businesses that helped build Toledo. Willys is the company that first developed the iconic Jeep. One of its old showrooms is now home to Toledo School for the Arts.

And a new space at the school is honoring that rich history. Toledo School for the Arts has just undergone a multi-million-dollar renovation and expansion. School leaders decided that a nod to the building’s storied past was the perfect way to show off the project to the community.

A trip inside one of the newest spaces at TSA is like taking a step back in time. A section of the first floor of the building now looks like it did more than a century ago. And that’s by design.

Dave Gierke is the Director of Development for the school. “The building was originally a hub for creativity and TSA is a hub for modern artistic creativity. TSA is housed in a building that 100 years ago was home to a Willys finishing plant. The first-floor space that we’ve recently reconditioned was the showroom.”

It’s now the school’s gallery and the Homage to Willys Car Show showcases vintage vehicles and memorabilia. It features Willys vehicles that were actually built in this building.

Bethany Urbanski is part of the school’s development team.

“It’s amazing to think about how they were built here and came down our freight elevator, which is famous around here and were then shown to people right here. They are gorgeous,” Urabanski said.

Urbanski says the hope is this space and car show will help drive in new interest.

“The exhibit is a way to get an audience that might not normally be in the school. People who like history, people who like cars and not necessarily just art. We wanted to pay homage to the building and bring in a new crowd,” Urbanski said.

The school has undergone a $10 million renovation and Gierke says this gallery space showcases an important part of the project.

“We spent $5 million inside the school proper and then another $5 million on our annex to invigorate the Adams Street corridor and play a role in the creative corridor the street has become,” Urbanski said.

Urbanski says the car show is just the beginning.

“Every month we’ll have a different exhibit to keep it fresh and keep people interested,” Urbanski said.

The homage to Willys Vintage Car Show opened Thursday. It will be open Thursday-Sunday from noon to seven from now until August 6th. It is free and open to everyone.

To learn more, click here.

