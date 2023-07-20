Wood Co. man indicted for alleged murder of family member
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Wood County grand jury returned an indicted Friday on five criminal charges against a man accused of trying to kill a family member.
According to the indictment, Cody Jordan Wahl, 29, allegedly tried to kill an individual identified at E.W. with a knife.
Wahl faces attempted murder, felonious assault and domestic violence charges.
He’s also charged with attacking a person identified as Brianna Michelle Wahl.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.