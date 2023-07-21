7/21: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

All but 4 of our counties went under severe thunderstorm warnings yesterday, with a 59mph gust recorded at Toledo Executive Airport. Now, it’s a drier and calmer end to the week, and our coolest day for easily the next several. Passing pop-up thundershowers are the order of your Saturday and Sunday afternoons, as highs climb from today’s low-80s to the low-90s by Wednesday -- staying there for at least a few days.

