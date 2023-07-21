Birthday Club
7/21: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Few pop-up weekend showers; 90s return by Wednesday
After a turbulent Thursday for many, we're eyeing only a few pop-up thundershowers this weekend. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
All but 4 of our counties went under severe thunderstorm warnings yesterday, with a 59mph gust recorded at Toledo Executive Airport. Now, it’s a drier and calmer end to the week, and our coolest day for easily the next several. Passing pop-up thundershowers are the order of your Saturday and Sunday afternoons, as highs climb from today’s low-80s to the low-90s by Wednesday -- staying there for at least a few days.

