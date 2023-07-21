Cherry Street Mission workforce program graduates 13 new welders

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13 students graduated on Friday from the Cherry Street Mission’s Workforce Development Program with the skills to start a new career and they were taught by someone who also went through the program.

Zachary Miller, who taught the graduating students, says going through the program himself has changed his life for the better. Miller joined the program as a student after spending a few days in jail. He heard about the program during his recovery.

“It was definitely a challenge for me in the beginning, you know,” Miller said. “I didn’t really know what to expect from myself or from the class.”

Thanks to a good instructor, Miller graduated, works as a fabricator and is now returning the favor.

“It’s crazy to think that I could have been in jail,” Miller said. “Now here I am being an instructor and seeing my students progress and succeed.”

Students like Rahmatullah Paiman, who moved to America from Afghanistan almost two years ago, is graduating alongside his older brother.

“I’m very excited. After this class, I can find a job and help some people,” Paiman said.

Cherry Street Mission Ministry’s director, Ann Ebbert, says that’s the whole goal of the program.

“Programs like welding, auto technician, building trades, all of those types of jobs give people hope and a pathway into a new kind of life,” Ebbert said.

More than half of the 13 graduates already have jobs in their field and Miller says he hopes they’ll stay in touch.

“I hope they send me pictures of how their welds looks one day, like ‘look,’” Miller said.

The Workforce Development Program is open to everyone in the community. If you’re interested in getting involved, click here.

