Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Cherry Street Mission workforce program graduates 13 new welders

13 students graduated on Friday from the Cherry Street Mission’s Workforce Development Program with the skills to start a new career.
By Sophie Bates
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13 students graduated on Friday from the Cherry Street Mission’s Workforce Development Program with the skills to start a new career and they were taught by someone who also went through the program.

Zachary Miller, who taught the graduating students, says going through the program himself has changed his life for the better. Miller joined the program as a student after spending a few days in jail. He heard about the program during his recovery.

“It was definitely a challenge for me in the beginning, you know,” Miller said. “I didn’t really know what to expect from myself or from the class.”

Thanks to a good instructor, Miller graduated, works as a fabricator and is now returning the favor.

“It’s crazy to think that I could have been in jail,” Miller said. “Now here I am being an instructor and seeing my students progress and succeed.”

Students like Rahmatullah Paiman, who moved to America from Afghanistan almost two years ago, is graduating alongside his older brother.

“I’m very excited. After this class, I can find a job and help some people,” Paiman said.

Cherry Street Mission Ministry’s director, Ann Ebbert, says that’s the whole goal of the program.

“Programs like welding, auto technician, building trades, all of those types of jobs give people hope and a pathway into a new kind of life,” Ebbert said.

More than half of the 13 graduates already have jobs in their field and Miller says he hopes they’ll stay in touch.

“I hope they send me pictures of how their welds looks one day, like ‘look,’” Miller said.

The Workforce Development Program is open to everyone in the community. If you’re interested in getting involved, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Ickes Jr.
Body of missing Lake Erie boater recovered
The juvenile was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died...
Juvenile dies after south Toledo shooting Wednesday, warrant issued for 16-year-old suspect
While experts say there are health benefits, there can also be some drawbacks.
13 Action News Big Story: Ohio and Michigan seeing changes in Marijuana use policies
7/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
SEVERE THREAT HAS ENDED
Birthday party
Defiance community steps up after nobody shows at boys’ birthday party

Latest News

Rich Traunero
Tiffin pilot helps those in need one flight at a time
Rashad Maleek Trice
Rashad Trice faces 20 charges including murder in kidnapping, death of Lansing 2-year-old
Pictures of the Week! July 21, 2023
There are three different escape rooms with different themes and levels of difficulty
Hittin’ the Town with zombies and aliens at Trapped Toledo