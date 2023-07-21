Birthday Club
Chris Stapleton announces 5th studio album titled ‘Higher,’ releases first single ‘White Horse’

Chris Stapleton has announced an upcoming album and released a new single.
By Megan Grisham and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(Circle/Gray News) - It looks like the secret is out! Chris Stapleton is gearing up for the release of his fifth studio album, “Higher.”

Fans can now pre-order “Higher,” which will mark his first studio release since 2020.

“Higher” is scheduled for release on November 10, with a 14-song tracklist.

His first single off the new album, “White Horse,” was also released Friday.

Back in November 2020, he dropped his fourth studio album, “Starting Over,” under the Mercury Nashville label. This album went on to achieve great recognition, winning Best Country Album at the 64th Grammy Awards.

Chris Stapleton’s “Higher” tracklist:

1. What Am I Gonna Do

2. South Dakota

3. Trust

4. It Takes A Woman

5. The Fire

6. Think I’m In Love With You

7. Loving You On My Mind

8. White Horse

9. Higher

10. The Bottom

11. The Day I Die

12. Crosswind

13. Weight Of Your World

14. Mountains On My Mind

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com/

