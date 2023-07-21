DeWine announces additional $135 million for critical water infrastructure projects

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine, along with Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Lydia Mihalik, the Director of the Ohio Department of Development, announced on Friday additional grant awards for critical water infrastructure projects.

DeWine’s office says the grant awards total $135 million and will support 90 projects in 64 counties throughout Ohio.

The grants are part of the fifth round of the Ohio Broadband, Utilities and Infrastructure for Local Development Success, or BUILDS, water infrastructure program. Since its inception, the program has provided nearly $500 million to support 343 local water projects impacting each of Ohio’s 88 counties.

“From the first dollar awarded through this program to now, we’ve made hundreds of transformative investments in the future of our communities,” said Governor DeWine. “Having a strong water infrastructure not only safeguards the health and well-being of our residents, but it makes our neighborhoods more resilient and better prepares local leaders for sustainable economic growth.”

According to DeWine’s office, the grants will help reduce or eliminate the financial burden community leaders face regarding critical infrastructure needs such as new water distribution systems, waterline extensions, water tower replacements and new pipes and water mains.

The grants will also fund projects to replace sanitary sewer systems, prevent system backups, and extend sewer lines to support economic growth.

“This additional round of funding will help communities from one corner of the state to the next replace aging, overwhelmed infrastructure, ensuring that Ohioans have access to clean drinking water,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “These projects will not only greatly improve the quality of life for residents in these areas, but they also boost economic growth related to business expansion and housing development.”

For additional information on the Ohio BUILDS water infrastructure grant program, including announcements from previous rounds, click here.

You can view the full list of Round 5 grant recipients below:

