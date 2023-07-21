Hittin’ the Town with zombies and aliens at Trapped Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Escape rooms are a popular activity for sleuths of all ages. You go into a room with a theme and clues help you find your way out. It’s like a big puzzle with a timer.

Trapped Toledo is a problem solver’s paradise. Kat McFadden is the General Manager.

“It’s very logic-based experience, so we have riddles, science, math,” McFadden said.

There are three different rooms with three different themes and levels of difficulty. You have one hour to find your way out.

“We generally start to see people escape at the 45-minute mark, but some are pretty smart, and they come out with 30 minutes still on the clock,” Mcfadden said.

For some reason, McFadden and the Trapped Toledo team decided to have videographer Kevin and me try the two harder rooms.

“We’re not doing easy today, you’re doing the difficult rooms. Has anyone ever gotten stuck in one of the rooms? No, no one has ever gotten stuck in one of the rooms,” McFadden said.

There’s always a first.

Mcfadden took us to our first stop which was a room involving aliens and a lab in Roswell, New Mexico.

“You guys are going into an underground bunker to find the last reel from the Roswell crash site,” McFadden said.

There are actors, or so-called game masters, in the room with you. Em Bozanich is the Assistant Manager at Trapped Toledo. Em first came in as a customer and instantly fell in love with the place.

“I’ve always just loved puzzles, so to constantly work around them is fantastic!” Bozanich said.

Bozanich also loves watching people’s minds at work.

“When someone has the puzzle just click in their head and you see them light up, it’s fantastic. I love seeing that. I especially love watching people come together to solve the clues. A big part of being a game master is pacing the room,” Bozanich said. “So we make sure we’re not giving too many hints so things are going too fast, also not letting people struggle for too long.”

Kevin and I certainly needed a little guidance to help us put the pieces together. But we eventually hit the jackpot and found the reel from the Roswell crash site. Our next stop was a lab with a zombie.

“You’re going into a lab to stop a data upload containing information about how to create a zombie,” McFadden said.

Thanks to some good clues and help from our game master as well as the zombie, we eventually made it out of that room, too.

Trapped Toledo is open year-round. It’s open Wednesday-Sunday. In addition to friends and families who stop in, Trapped Toledo also hosts things like bachelor and bachelorette parties, team-building experiences for businesses and birthday parties.

