July 21st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be nice today with lower humidity and a lot of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Saturday through Monday will bring highs in the middle 80s. Each day will bring a small chance of a pop up shower or storm in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to heat up into the upper 80s to low 90s starting on Tuesday through next Saturday. The chance for a pop up shower is still around, though it will drop to just 10% to 20% each day during the middle of next week. The heat index is expected to reach the mid to upper 90s next week.

