July 21st Weather Forecast

By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be nice today with lower humidity and a lot of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Saturday through Monday will bring highs in the middle 80s. Each day will bring a small chance of a pop up shower or storm in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to heat up into the upper 80s to low 90s starting on Tuesday through next Saturday. The chance for a pop up shower is still around, though it will drop to just 10% to 20% each day during the middle of next week. The heat index is expected to reach the mid to upper 90s next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

