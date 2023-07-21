Local residents oppose I-475 expansion at Neighborhoods Coalition meeting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The I-475 Neighborhoods Coalition met Thursday evening to discuss the Ohio Department of Transportation’s plan to widen I-475 which could lead to ODOT seizing private property and even entire homes.

The Ohio Department of Transportation released a plan in 2020 explaining the highway expansion, but citizens are concerned as they have not been given any new information on the expansion or what might be happening to their homes.

“I wish that we knew what was going on. That’s the biggest thing right now,” said Brian Parks, who lives on the southwest corner of Talmadge Road and I-475.

The communities surrounding I-475 came together Thursday evening to address, understand and express their opposition to the expansions ODOT plans to make to I-475.

What’s concerning is that the expansion would mean acquiring portions of homeowner’s properties, and even entire houses for some.

For Brett Dupont, part of the plan proposed in 2020 included a new on-ramp to Talmadge Road from I-475 which would cut through his backyard and his garage, causing him to lose the house he grew up in.

“I’ve been doing work because I thought this plan had been gone because after 2020 it kind of disappeared,” said Dupont, who lives on Surrey Road, right off of Sylvania and Talmadge. “I started doing home improvements, had all my windows replaced, had everything done, had my pool redone, painted and tiled, and now all of a sudden I’m getting told ‘oh, the plans back.’ And I’m like, did I just waste all my money?”

The biggest concern gathered from citizens at the meeting is that they have been given little information about what could be happening to their property.

“For 2020 we actually did get something in the mail. For this one, we did not. And that’s kind of worrisome. It makes me think that they don’t really want public input,” said Parks.

The expansion was designed to fix congestion on the highway, which citizens say there isn’t any of.

“I used to live in a large city -- Dallas, Texas -- and the traffic is very very bad there,” said Sally Parks, who lives on the northwest side of Talmadge Road and I-475. “And I moved here for some peace and quiet and light traffic and there is no heavy traffic.”

Citizens at the meeting who will be impacted by this expansion say their next step is to spread awareness.

“Talk to my neighbors and make sure they understand what’s going on,” said Brian Parks.

“Coming to these meetings with Peggy and see what we can do to get ODOT’s attention,” said Dupont.

“I’m going to become an active part in this,” said Sally Parks.

A spokesperson for ODOT says they will notify homeowners whose properties are impacted around spring of 2025, with acquisitions likely occurring that summer or in fall of 2026, with construction then beginning in 2027.

