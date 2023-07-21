NWS: Elderly woman killed in severe storms Thursday in Van Wert County

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WPTA) - Officials say one person was killed in Thursday evening’s severe storms in Van Wert County.

The National Weather Service reports that one person died in Ohio City after a tree fell on a house and its garage and attached patio. The home is on the city’s west side, near S.R. 118 and Hoffman Street. They say the roof of the patio came down on an elderly couple, trapping them both.

Emergency crews arrived and got them out of the debris. The woman was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The husband was not injured.

Van Wert County Emergency Management leaders shared several photos of the storm damage Thursday night, showing numerous downed trees across the area.

Thursday’s storms brought powerful wind gusts that uprooted trees in parts of Fort Wayne as well, knocking out power to thousands.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

