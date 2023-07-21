Ohio state troopers help counterparts on the Texas-Mexico border

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - We’re getting a first-hand look at Ohio’s role at the Texas-Mexico border. More than a dozen state troopers will finish their work down there Saturday.

As they come back to Ohio, we’re seeing what they’re doing to keep this region and the border safe.

The question you might be asking: Why are Ohio resources going to the Mexico border? The answer from people seeing it first-hand is that the problems down there many times end up here.

On dash cam video we see what Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers saw on the Texas- Mexico border. Things their colleagues in the Texas Department of Public Safety see far too often. It’s a high-speed chase that will eventually end with the occupants bailing out. In this case, Ohio State Troopers even give chase. Eventually, the suspected illegals are taken into custody in Texas thanks in part to Ohio.

“That is what they are doing to attempt to filter some of the challenges. It’s almost a bit of a speed bump to try and slow things down,” Ohio State Representative Haraz Ghanbari said.

Ghanbari recently toured the border region, spending time with Ohio’s troopers. Their mission is to support and back up those Texas troopers on everything from smuggling to drugs. It’s in part to help Texas but also to make sure all that bad stuff doesn’t end up here.

“Many of those folks will ultimately end up making their way right here to middle America,” Ghanbari said.

For example, recently Ohio State Troopers located and arrested one leader of the dangerous El Salvador gang MA-13 in Sandusky County. The issues come here.

Ghanbari hopes our troopers also learned from their trip to Texas. See what issues and drug trends are originating there and can be identified and addressed here quickly.

Ohio sent 14 troopers. They went down after officials in Texas asked for help. No word yet on whether or not they’ll return.

