Passport delays persist nationwide but relief could be in sight

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Passport delays are still causing major headaches for travelers nationwide, including here in northwest Ohio, but according to local leaders, there could be an end in sight.

Right now, processing times for a new passport are taking up to 13 weeks according to the state department.

Some people are finding it’s taking even longer than that.

“I applied for mine on March 1st and I thought I had plenty of time,” said Lucas County woman, Michelle Jacobs.

Jacobs says it took more than three months to see her new passport, and she thought she was going to have to miss her annual girl’s trip.

“We were packed and ready and making plans,” said Jacobs. “I already put in for vacation days, so, I was getting nervous.”

Everything came in on time for Jacobs, probably because she listened to experts’ advice and planned way ahead of time. But if you find yourself in an emergency situation here locally, congresswoman Marcy Kaptur says that is where her office can come in.

“We had one case about a week ago in our office, they finally contacted us because they weren’t getting any satisfaction out of the passport office,” said Kaptur.

When it comes to paying for expedited processing some people have some questions.

“So, if they’re capable of doing that, why are they charging extra,” said Jacobs.

Kaptur says that option isn’t available everywhere.

“There are few offices I guess within the passport service where you can do that but it’s not every city, it’s not every location and why should you go through all that anyway,” said Kaptur. “Apply early and be responsible.”

She says she thinks this backlog issue should let up at the end of summer when travel normally slows down.

According to the state department website, an online passport application should be released later this year, hopefully making things a little easier as well.

