TARTA Board green lights service in Oregon

According to a press release from TARTA, the new service is scheduled to begin Jan. 7, 2024.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thursday the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) Board of Trustees approved plans to provide a fixed route, paratransit and on-demand service to Oregon.

The board of trustees approved a plan to extend destinations to Oregon with service every 30 minutes. Stops will include, St. Charles Hospital, Walmart and other destinations on Navarre Avenue.

Over the coming months, officials with TARTA will collect feedback from the community through meetings.

Once the fixed route begins, Oregon residents will have access to flex services and paratransit. Customers who live within 3/4 of a mile of any regular TARTA stop in Oregon will be able to apply for paratransit services. Those who qualify with a disability will be able to schedule trips anywhere in the coverage area for $3 each way.

According to a press release from TARTA, the new service is scheduled to begin Jan. 7, 2024.

For more information on TARTA Flex or TARTA’s paratransit services, call 419-382-9901 or click here.

