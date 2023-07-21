Birthday Club
Three convicted in 2017 Van Buren Township murder

Michigan State Police says on June 23, 2017, Egypt Covington was found bound and dead in her...
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - Three people were convicted on Thursday for a 2017 murder in Van Buren Township.

Michigan State Police says on June 23, 2017, Egypt Covington was found bound and dead in her Van Buren Township home. Local police investigated the homicide until 2020 when the investigation was turned over to the MSP Second District, Special Investigation Section.

The investigation involved electronic data, multiple witness interviews and covered multiple states. According to MSP, the investigation led to the arrest of Timothy Moore and Shandon Groom, in Toledo, and Shane Evans from Sumpter Township.

MSP says the investigation revealed Moore and Groom were alerted by Evans of a residence that may have contained marijuana. The suspects were led to a duplex by Evans for the purpose of a robbery.

Moore and Groom then entered Covington’s residence instead of the neighboring residence which supposedly contained the marijuana. During the invasion, MSP says Covington was bound and killed.

On July 20, 2023, all three defendants plead guilty to second degree murder in circuit court. SIS detectives are investigating one additional possible suspect, however, that suspect was shot and killed in another incident in Toledo. The investigation has revealed that there are no other living persons that are responsible for Covington’s death.

