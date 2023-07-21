Tiffin pilot helps those in need one flight at a time

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Rich Traunero is well known in the community for his work at the local funeral home; it’s his work above the clouds flying foster animals and sick patients that largely goes unnoticed.

It was a 100-dollar bill, as a Christmas gift from his father-in-law, that motivated Traunero to take flight lessons 30 years ago.

“Just kept talking about it and never did anything, he finally said, here, do it, so that was what I needed apparently,” Traunero said.

Trained in instrument rating and high-performance endorsements as a pilot, Traunero shares his love with the sky.

“The Pilots N Paws allows us to connect with fosters, rescues, animal shelters to transport animals, mainly dogs but it doesn’t have to be just dogs, from point A to point B where they need to be saved from a rescue, from a kill shelter perhaps, in order maybe to get them to a safe place,” Traunero said.

Traunero is not only volunteers his time, but also his wallet.

“Expenses are born by us pilots, fuel, aircraft use, everything.”

The animals, at times, share their appreciation with Traunero.

“In fact, some of them will actually come up behind me and lick me, they know we’re helping them, they just know, it is so neat,” Traunero said.

Not only does Traunero transport animals, he also volunteers his piloting skills with Life Line Pilots, an organization that connects pilots and patients that need transportation.

“Maybe at the end of their rope financially, emotionally, physically. Twelve-hour ride in a car just isn’t feasible, so we can, very similar concept, we can get people from point A to point B for the treatment that they need,” Traunero said.

