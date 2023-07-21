Man arrested in Toledo triple shooting that killed a man extradited from Texas

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police announced Wednesday that two people were arrested for their alleged roles in a 2022 shooting that killed a man and injured two others.

TPD said Jaron Phillips, 22, and Andre Wright, 31, whose Alias is Andre Jackson, were arrested for the murder of Johnathan Coleman, 26, in October of 2022. U.S. Marshals arrested Phillips in Texas and extradited back to Toledo. He’s facing an Aggravated Murder charge and two Attempted Murder charges in the case. Jackson is facing an aggravated murder charge.

Court records allege police obtained cell phone records that show Wright made phone calls to assist in setting up a murder in advance. Investigators also obtained surveillance video from several locations around the scene that led them to eventually file the charges. A judge set Jackson’s bond at $1,000,000 at no percent Thursday.

Toledo Police said Wednesday more charges will be added to the indictment.

Delisha Grinter, the mother of one of Coleman said she received a call Monday informing her two suspects would be arrested for killing her son last October.

“It was kind of bittersweet for me just because my son was took for no reason,” Grinter said.

Coleman died nine days after he was hurt in the shooting on Lagrange and Expressway Drive on October 6, 2022. Police say Coleman was stopped in traffic when another car pulled up and opened fire. One of the other people injured inside that car was 23-year-old Carmanetta Wilson, who is a defendant in a case surrounding the February 2022 shooting death of 10-year-old Damia Ezell.

“An innocent person just giving two people a ride home from work. So I’m just happy that case is solved,” Grinter said.

TPD is also filing charges Wednesday against Phillips for the triple shooting outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium during a game against Central Catholic. A student and two adults were injured. He’s facing three felonious assault charges in that case.

Jaron Phillips (WTVG)

Andre Jackson, who also goes by Andre Wright, was arrested on July 5, 2023, and charged with Aggravated Murder for the murder of Johnathan Coleman on October 6, 2022. (Lucas County Corrections Center)

