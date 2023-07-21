Why it matters: Electric Vehicles

Birthday Club
Ohio leaders want the state to be a leader in the electric vehicle space as they roll out a new charging network and lure manufacturers here.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio leaders want the state to be a leader in the electric vehicle space as they roll out a new charging network and lure manufacturers here. But if Ohio drivers want to hit the road in an EV, they need to pay a pretty penny.

The state of Ohio already ranks 11th in the country for most public charges and within the next year, even more will be active as part of the state’s $18 million plan.

The $18 million plan includes putting an electric vehicle charging station every 50 miles or less along interstates.

