7/22/2023: Erin’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Today is going to be the coolest day out of the week with highs in the mid-80s. There is still a slight chance of an afternoon shower and thunderstorm, but these will be fleeting. The chance for afternoon storms persists through much of the week, and we do see temperatures hitting the 90s by Wednesday. With dew points nearing the 70s, temperatures will feel even hotter. Long term, we are looking at a hot and sticky week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.