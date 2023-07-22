Birthday Club
7/22/2023: Erin’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Chance of isolated PM shower; heat and humidity on the rise
Mostly sunny today with an isolated shower or thunder this afternoon. Heat and humidity are on the rise next week.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today is going to be the coolest day out of the week with highs in the mid-80s. There is still a slight chance of an afternoon shower and thunderstorm, but these will be fleeting. The chance for afternoon storms persists through much of the week, and we do see temperatures hitting the 90s by Wednesday. With dew points nearing the 70s, temperatures will feel even hotter. Long term, we are looking at a hot and sticky week.

