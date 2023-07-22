Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Dog found abandoned in dumpster at park finds forever home

A dog that was found abandoned in a dumpster in a Kentucky park has found a forever home. (Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - An abandoned dog found last week in a dumpster has been adopted.

City workers in Lexington found the animal, now known as Hamilton, in a dumpster at Constitution Park.

On Thursday, Geniene Piche adopted the pup. She is helping give Hamilton a second chance at a good life.

“To see that a dog had been dumped in that heat just broke my heart,” Piche said. “The second I saw her I just fell in love.”

Hamilton was located inside a closed dumpster behind Northern Elementary School. Piche, the school’s principal, was there when two parks and recreation employees pulled the underweight shepherd mix out.

“She was so sweet. She wasn’t scared of people and still had affection,” Piche said. “This is a great dog.”

Rescuers at the Lexington Humane Society said it was a miracle that Hamilton was found alive.

“We’re so grateful this ended on a positive note,” said Katy Stoess, a special events manager at the humane society.

Lexington authorities said they are fortunate this story has a happy ending but that isn’t always the case.

“I want people to be talking about animal cruelty laws. It’s happening,” said Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control Lt. Jai Hamilton. “We need to properly address it.”

Hamilton was one of the people to also help find the dog that now carries her name.

“I don’t really know what to think about that, but the more I do, I’m really just honored,” she said.

Jamakea Jackson, a Lexington resident, has been cited and is facing animal cruelty charges related to this case, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Ickes Jr.
Body of missing Lake Erie boater recovered
The juvenile was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died...
Juvenile dies after south Toledo shooting Wednesday, warrant issued for 16-year-old suspect
While experts say there are health benefits, there can also be some drawbacks.
13 Action News Big Story: Ohio and Michigan seeing changes in Marijuana use policies
7/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
SEVERE THREAT HAS ENDED
Birthday party
Defiance community steps up after nobody shows at boys’ birthday party

Latest News

This photo shows a Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue crew leaving the Yardley Boat Ramp along N....
Body of girl found in river believed to be that of 2-year-old lost in Pennsylvania flash flooding
A TV screen shows a file image of a North Korean missile launch during a news program at the...
While North Korea fires cruise missiles, it stays mum on US soldier who crossed into the country
From left, Gabrielle Roitman, Kayla Seffing, Maddy Hiller and Casey Myer take a selfie in front...
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives as moviegoers flock to a Mattel-mushroom cloud double feature
In this undated photo released by the U.S Department of Justice is a "Help Me!" sign used by a...
‘Help me’ sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California