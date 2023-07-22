Birthday Club
Officials investigate a house fire on Avondale Avenue

Avondale Ave fire
Avondale Ave fire(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -An investigation is underway at the scene of a Saturday morning fire on Avondale Avenue just off North Detroit Avenue in Toledo.

The call came in just after 5 a.m. Crews say when they got on scene, the left side of the house collapsed.

Toledo Fire and Rescue Department says the house was vacant and there were no injuries to report. However, the neighboring house was occupied, therefore crews worked to keep the flames contained to the initial location as to not spread.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.

