Person hurt in I-475 crash that shut down highway

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-745 Saturday in a construction zone that forced crews to shut down the highway for over an hour.

It happened around 2 p.m. near the Dussel Drive exit. State troopers said two vehicles were involved; one of them flipped over.

One person was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries, but officials didn’t know how severely they were hurt.

Crews had to fix a wall in the construction zone that was damaged in the crash.

The highway reopened around 3:10 p.m.

