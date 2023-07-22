Person hurt in I-475 crash that shut down highway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-745 Saturday in a construction zone that forced crews to shut down the highway for over an hour.

It happened around 2 p.m. near the Dussel Drive exit. State troopers said two vehicles were involved; one of them flipped over.

One person was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries, but officials didn’t know how severely they were hurt.

Crews had to fix a wall in the construction zone that was damaged in the crash.

The highway reopened around 3:10 p.m.

