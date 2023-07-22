Birthday Club
USPS worker robbed at gun point in Toledo: Mail carriers concerned for their safety

By Carli Petrus
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A United States Postal Service (USPS) mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint here in Toledo on Thursday. Officials with the organization say they are seeing an increase in crimes like this nationwide.

According to a police report obtained by 13 Action News, a young black man in a black and blue hoodie threatened a female mail carrier on Ryewyck Dr. with a handgun before taking her phone, wallet, keys, and scanner.

The mail carrier that was robbed says the suspect was driving a black Dodge Charger.

Local mail carrier, Rochelle Roy fears she could be the next victim. “I am someone’s mother, I am someone’s grandmother, aunt, niece, and I want to go home to my family.”

She says she has been working for USPS for more than 30 years, and it is only recently that she has become concerned for her safety.

“When we were carrying checks or food stamps, or anything of more monetary value nobody was bothering us so why all of a sudden has this key become so important,” said Roy.

According to a spokesperson for USPS, Ian Ortega, people are taking these postal keys to steal mail and commit financial crimes or sell them to other criminals to do the same thing.

We are told each key allows access to just about every blue mailbox and apartment box across the U.S.

Roy says everyone down the line has been notified about the robberies, and she has been told updated safety protocols are in the works, but now she and many other workers are asking for help from the public.

“Watch out for us, you know, talk to us, conversate with us. Let people see you interacting because if somebody sees you interacting with us, they are less likely to come and attack us because they know somebody’s watching us,” said Roy.

Ortega says if you see something suspicious to report it to USPS. Click here for more information on how to do that.

If it’s an emergency situation, he says call 911.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

