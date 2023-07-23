7/22: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy fog possible overnight; lows around 60. SUNDAY: Morning sunshine, followed by scattered storms during the afternoon and evening; highs in the mid-80s. Torrential downpours again possible, but severe weather is unlikely. SUNDAY NIGHT: Clearing with overnight lows in the low 60s. MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. A stray PM t-storm can’t be ruled out. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Tuesday with highs around 90. It’ll also be getting more humid with an afternoon or evening t-storm possible. Very hot and humid Wednesday with highs in the mid-90s and scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. Low 90s for Thursday and Friday with more storms and muggy conditions. Mid-80s and still humid Saturday with t-storms likely.

