7/23: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

It may be the hottest week of the summer with daily storm chances.
7/23: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TONIGHT: An isolated evening shower, then partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 60s. MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm with highs in the upper 80s. An isolated t-storm is possible during the afternoon and evening. MONDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the mid-60s. TUESDAY: Getting more humid with highs in the low 90s, and a stray late-day t-storm can’t be ruled out. EXTENDED: Very hot and humid Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-90s both days but feeling like the upper 90s. A few garden variety t-storms are possible each day. Friday may be the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s but feeling like the low 100s. A few storms are also possible that day. Not as hot for Saturday and Sunday but still humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Storms may be widespread on Saturday, then less so for Sunday.

