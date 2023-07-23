7/23/2023: Erin’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Today’s forecast looks quite similar to yesterday’s in that we see mostly sunny skies to start, and we end the day with isolated thunderstorms. Because there is a bit more heat in the atmosphere this go-around, those thunderstorms could feature downpours and small hail. Severe weather is not expected. The first part of the week will be a bit drier with only a slight chance for afternoon showers and storms for Monday and Tuesday, though our next best chance for thunderstorms appears Wednesday as temperatures creep into the 90s. Heat indexes could strike the triple digits with this heat wave, but an end is in sight with more seasonable conditions Saturday.

