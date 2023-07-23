Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

7/23/2023: Erin’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Isolated afternoon thunderstorms; summer sizzle returns
Today will mimic yesterday quite closely, though added heat enhances the chance of isolated afternoon storms. Temperatures continue to climb this week.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today’s forecast looks quite similar to yesterday’s in that we see mostly sunny skies to start, and we end the day with isolated thunderstorms. Because there is a bit more heat in the atmosphere this go-around, those thunderstorms could feature downpours and small hail. Severe weather is not expected. The first part of the week will be a bit drier with only a slight chance for afternoon showers and storms for Monday and Tuesday, though our next best chance for thunderstorms appears Wednesday as temperatures creep into the 90s. Heat indexes could strike the triple digits with this heat wave, but an end is in sight with more seasonable conditions Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Ickes Jr.
Body of missing Lake Erie boater recovered
The juvenile was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died...
Juvenile dies after south Toledo shooting Wednesday, warrant issued for 16-year-old suspect
7/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
SEVERE THREAT HAS ENDED
Birthday party
Defiance community steps up after nobody shows at boys’ birthday party
The driver of the LaCrosse, identified as Austin A. Ogg, 22, of Cygnet, Ohio, died at the...
Man, 22, killed in Wood County crash

Latest News

Today will mimic yesterday quite closely, though added heat enhances the chance of isolated...
7/23/2023: Erin's Sunday Morning Forecast
7/22: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
7/22: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
7/22: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
7/22: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
7/22: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast
7/22: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast