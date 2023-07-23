Family and friends remember boater who drowned in Lake Erie

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In the midst of bowling, hugs, and sharing memories, friends and family gathered to remember the boater who drowned in Lake Erie last week.

Samuel Ickes Jr. went overboard on his boat near South Bass Island on July 11th. The U.S. Coast Guard announced his body had been found on July 16th.

On Saturday, a fundraiser was held at the Bowlero Lanes Fun Center in Fostoria to help raise money for the unexpected funeral costs. His father, Samuel Ickes Sr. spoke with 13 Action News about his late son.

”He’d give his shirt off his back if you were in need,” said Ickes Sr., “I’ve said it before and i’ll continue to say it, he was one of the smartest 21 year old kids out there.”

According to his father, the 21-year-old from Fremont loved fishing and hated being inside. He had just fixed up the same boat involved in the accident shortly before he died.

“He was really proud of it and he just wanted to get out there and test it out,” said Ickes Sr., “We were in talks of maybe getting another boat in the future and doing a little bit of hunting or something off it. He was a real outdoors person.”

Ickes Jr.’s death is a devastating loss as he not only leaves behind his family, friends, and girlfriend... but also a three-year-old daughter and two-month-old son.

“It kind of rips your heart out to know now they won’t grow up with a dad,” said Ickes. Sr.

As his family starts to learn how to live life without him, his father told 13 Action News they have learned never to take a day for granted.

“You get so relaxed and everyday living. But then something like this happens... you lose a child. It wakes a lot of people up. So you gotta just take it one day at a time,” said Ickes Sr.

If you’d like to help support the family, they are accepting donations online through Venmo, CashApp, and PayPal at @SamIckesJR. Donations can also be made directly to the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria.

