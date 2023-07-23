Birthday Club
A minor in critical condition after a shooting on Marion Street

Marion Street shooting Toledo
Marion Street shooting Toledo(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A boy is in critical condition after being shot in a shooting on Marion Street near Segur Avenue.

The call came in just after midnight Sunday morning. Toledo Police say several different guns were fired and hit multiple cars between Segur Avenue and Western Avenue in the process.

That minor was taken to a hospital. Crews didn’t confirm if they made any arrests.

The shooting is under investigation.

