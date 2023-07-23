A minor in critical condition after a shooting on Marion Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A boy is in critical condition after being shot in a shooting on Marion Street near Segur Avenue.

The call came in just after midnight Sunday morning. Toledo Police say several different guns were fired and hit multiple cars between Segur Avenue and Western Avenue in the process.

That minor was taken to a hospital. Crews didn’t confirm if they made any arrests.

The shooting is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.