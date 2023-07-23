Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Monroe man killed in motorcycle crash

Speed, alcohol factored into crash, sheriff says
Motorcycle Crash
Motorcycle Crash(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - A man from Monroe died after crashing his motorcycle Saturday afternoon in London Township, the sheriff’s office reported.

Roland A. Laura III, age 49, was going to fast on Plank Road south of Sherman Road around 3:30 p.m. Saturday when he went off the road, the sheriff said in a news release. Laura went into a ditch then hit an embankment.

He was rushed to a Ypsilanti hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said he was not wearing a helmet. Investigators say speed and alcohol factored into the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Ickes Jr.
Body of missing Lake Erie boater recovered
The juvenile was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died...
Juvenile dies after south Toledo shooting Wednesday, warrant issued for 16-year-old suspect
7/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
SEVERE THREAT HAS ENDED
Birthday party
Defiance community steps up after nobody shows at boys’ birthday party
The driver of the LaCrosse, identified as Austin A. Ogg, 22, of Cygnet, Ohio, died at the...
Man, 22, killed in Wood County crash

Latest News

7/22: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast
7/22: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
Tracking slow-moving Saturday storms
Details about rescheduling will be announced at a later date.
Rain forces ProMedica to cancel movie night at Promenade Park
One person was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries, but officials didn’t...
Person hurt in I-475 crash that shut down highway