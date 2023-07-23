Monroe man killed in motorcycle crash

LONDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - A man from Monroe died after crashing his motorcycle Saturday afternoon in London Township, the sheriff’s office reported.

Roland A. Laura III, age 49, was going to fast on Plank Road south of Sherman Road around 3:30 p.m. Saturday when he went off the road, the sheriff said in a news release. Laura went into a ditch then hit an embankment.

He was rushed to a Ypsilanti hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said he was not wearing a helmet. Investigators say speed and alcohol factored into the crash.

