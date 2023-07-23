Birthday Club
Motorcycle crash in Paulding County leaves one man dead Saturday

By Emilia Miles
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One man is dead Saturday night following a motorcycle crash in Paulding County.

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened on CR179 south of SR637 in Paulding County, Auglaize Township. Police say it happened around 7:07 p.m.

According to police, a Harley Davidson was traveling on northbound on CR179 when the victim ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After notifying the family, police say the victim is 25-year-old Eathon Michael Miller of Ney. Police say he was not wearing a helmet when the crash happened.

This crash remains under investigation.

