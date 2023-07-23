One person recovering in the hospital after a Findlay stabbing
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is recovering in the hospital after a stabbing in Findlay.
According to officials, it happened just before 11 Saturday night on Main Street. Officers spoke with witnesses in the area who described the incident as a physical fight between multiple people, but no one witnessed the stabbing. When crews arrived on scene they were told the victim had been transported to a hospital for treatment of a small puncture wound.
A suspect has not been identified
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.