Rain forces ProMedica to cancel movie night at Promenade Park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A slow-moving storm forced ProMedica to cancel its family movie night at Promenade Park on Saturday.

Showers pushed through downtown Toledo around 7 p.m. as crowds were gathering to watch DC League of Super-Pets.

Even though the showers left the area in time for the originally-planned 8 p.m. start time, a spokesperson for ProMedica said they cancelled the movie night due to overly-wet ground conditions.

Details about rescheduling will be announced at a later date, the spokesperson said.

The next ProMedica Live movie night is scheduled for August 12 with Pus in Boots: The Last Wish.

