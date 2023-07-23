Birthday Club
Rain forces ProMedica to cancel movie night at Promenade Park

Heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder rolled through the area Saturday evening.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A slow-moving storm forced ProMedica to cancel its family movie night at Promenade Park on Saturday.

Showers pushed through downtown Toledo around 7 p.m. as crowds were gathering to watch DC League of Super-Pets.

Even though the showers left the area in time for the originally-planned 8 p.m. start time, a spokesperson for ProMedica said they cancelled the movie night due to overly-wet ground conditions.

Details about rescheduling will be announced at a later date, the spokesperson said.

The next ProMedica Live movie night is scheduled for August 12 with Pus in Boots: The Last Wish.

