13 First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday due to high temps

Temperatures are forecasted to be in the mid 90s with a heat index near or above 100 degrees.
Temperatures are forecasted to be in the mid 90s with a heat index near or above 100 degrees.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13 Action News First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Friday.

Our 13 Action News Weather Team says extremely high temperatures are likely on July 28. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the mid 90s with a heat index near or above 100 degrees.

