Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

7/24: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Sweltering heat/humidity builds this week; strong storms possible late Wednesday
Strong storms late Wednesday, and sweltering temps building toward the end of the week. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few pop-up showers are possible today, though not nearly as widespread as yesterday. Heat, humidity and rain chances will all climb through the week, with strong storms possible late Wednesday night (slight risk, 2/5). We’ve maxed out at 92F so far this summer, though midweek highs will get hotter than that -- and Friday’s heat index / “feels like” temp will likely soar to the triple digits.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died...
Juvenile dies after south Toledo shooting Wednesday, warrant issued for 16-year-old suspect
Samuel Ickes Jr.
Body of missing Lake Erie boater recovered
7/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Thursday severe weather threat ends
Birthday party
Defiance community steps up after nobody shows at boys’ birthday party
Put-in-Bay police officers called in additional resources when multiple fights started breaking...
‘It was a mess’: 2 arrested after several fights break out in Put-in-Bay

Latest News

Strong storms late Wednesday, and sweltering temps building toward the end of the week. Dan...
7/24: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
Turning Very Hot Later This Week
July 24th Weather Forecast
July 24th Weather Forecast
7/23: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
7/23: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast