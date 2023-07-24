7/24: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

A few pop-up showers are possible today, though not nearly as widespread as yesterday. Heat, humidity and rain chances will all climb through the week, with strong storms possible late Wednesday night (slight risk, 2/5). We’ve maxed out at 92F so far this summer, though midweek highs will get hotter than that -- and Friday’s heat index / “feels like” temp will likely soar to the triple digits.

