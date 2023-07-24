7/24/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, patchy fog and haze possible, lows in the lower to mid 60s. TUESDAY: Hazy sunshine early, afternoon clouds, not extremely humid, highs in the upper 80s. WEDNESDAY (FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY): Hot and humid, chance of showers and storms late in the morning and early afternoon, then a chance of strong storms late in the evening, highs in the lower 90s with a heat index in the upper 90s. THURSDAY: Chance of a lingering AM shower, then dry and hot, highs near 90. FRIDAY (FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY): Hot and very humid, highs in the mid 90s with a heat index near or above 100. Hottest weather of the season so far.

