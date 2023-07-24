Detectives investigate if assault is connected to murder of 14-year-old

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The search for a 16-year-old murder suspect continues and detectives are also investigating if an assault is connected to the murder.

TPD says the suspect allegedly punched an 18-year-old woman in the face multiple times. Witnesses say he then pulled out a gun and pistol-whipped a 15-year-old girl in the back of the head.

According to police, it happened a few days before the teen shot and killed 14-year-old Adrian Johnson. The autopsy revealed Johnson was shot twice in the torso. It happened on July 20 at a home on Heatherdowns that Johnson did not live in. Police say there was an argument inside the home. The suspect’s grandmother said he is homeless and occasionally stops by to see her.

It was getting late, so she told him and his friends they had to leave. She says she locked her door and that’s when she heard gunshots.

Again, Toledo police are investigating whether the assault incident is connected to the murder.

