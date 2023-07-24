Fly High Mady golf outing tees off this weekend

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fly High Mady annual golf outing is set to tee off this weekend.

Mady Niles was a student at Notre Dame Academy who lost her life in a car accident in 2020.

Her friends and family started the Fly High Mady Foundation to help other students at NDA. The foundation raises money for a rowing scholarship in Mady’s name. Her mother says it’s been amazing to see so many people come together to honor her daughter’s life.

“Mady was such a kind and loving person,” said Nicole McIntire, Mady’s mom. “She would always walk up to the freshmen in the hallway. She had an infectious smile and laugh. She was an amazing girl. She taught me a lot by being her mom. She was a wonderful person.”

The golf outing it taking place on July 29 at Maumee Bay State Park with golfers teeing off at 1:30 p.m. You do not have to be a golfer to be part of the event. There will also be a dinner at 6 p.m. which will include a live auction.

In addition to the golf outing, there is also a beautiful garden to honor Mady’s life and it is open to everyone.

For more information, click here.

