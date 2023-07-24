Birthday Club
July 24th Weather Forecast

Heat Wave Builds Late Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy today with a high in the middle 80s. A few scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon and early evening. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 80s to around 90. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high in the low to middle 90s. The heat index is expected to be in the middle 90s. Showers and storms are possible Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. A few showers are possible on Thursday with a high in the low 90s with high humidity. The heat index could top out in the middle to upper 90s. The hottest day of the year is expected on Friday with a high in the middle 90s and a heat index between 100 and 105. An isolated shower or storm is possible late into the afternoon. A cold front moves in on Saturday bringing high chances of thunderstorms and highs in the upper 80s. Sunday will be cooler with a high in the low to middle 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

