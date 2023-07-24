Juvenile male critically injured in block party shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A juvenile male is critically injured after a shooting in South Toledo, according to Toledo Police. It happened shortly after midnight on Sunday on Marion Street near Western and the Trail.

Witnesses say the gunfire rang out during a block party. One resident who lives in the area told 13 Action News the shots could be heard from blocks away. Another couple said they weren’t even attending the party when they were caught up in the violence. The couple shared their story with 13 Action News.

“You could smell the gunfire in the area,” said Michael O’Bryan, who watched the violence unfold from his car, “It was just a very terrifying experience.”

The couple said they were lost and trying to turn around when shots were fired just steps away from their car. O’Bryan said he saw upwards of 50 people outside.

“I heard a couple of pops and I thought it was fireworks or firecrackers. Then my wife started getting nervous and started yelling and I looked arond another car and saw muzzle flashes and thought ‘oh my god that’s guns,” said O’Bryan.

That’s when O’Bryan said he and his wife, along with the large crowd, fled for their lives.

“I didn’t want to hurt anyone, I didn’t want to hit a car, I just knew I had to get out of there,” said O’Bryan.

He said because of how chaotic it was at the scene and how many people were running, he’s surprised and thankful nobody else was hurt.

“I’m hoping the kid has a quick recovery because it was wrong time wrong place for us but he’s just a kid. It’s not fair,” said O’Bryan.

So far this year, nine out of the 18 people in murdered in the City of Toledo have been under the age of 18. In 2022, that’s how many children and teens were murdered in the entire year. Now having witnessed the violence first hand, O’Byran told 13 Action News people need to stop and think before they change someone’s life.

“Just check up on everybody. It just takes one person, one mistake to ruin an entire life and it’s just not a good thing to see,” said O’Bryan.

Right now, there’s no word on if anyone was arrested or taken into custody. Toledo Police said there were multiple weapons of different calibers fired. Anyone with information is asked to call Toledo Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

