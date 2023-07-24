Birthday Club
Long-running holiday tour to return to Toledo in December

Tickets to go on sale Friday
The tour has been running for over 35 years and is set to return to the Stranahan Theater in Toledo this December.
The tour has been running for over 35 years and is set to return to the Stranahan Theater in Toledo this December.(WTVG)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mannheim Steamroller announced its 2023 Christmas Tour schedule with plans to return to Toledo in mid-December.

Those with Mannheim Steamroller are celebrating over 35 years of the annual Christmas Tour and will be returning to the Stranahan Theater on December 13 at 7:30 p.m. The tour runs from mid-November through December with two traveling ensembles holding performances around the nation.

“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour,” said Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller. “Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work. Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. and will range from $39 to $74 (excluding fees). Tickets can be purchased at the Stranahan Theater Box Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at the link here.

