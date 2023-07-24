‘Matter of Balance’ classes are increasing activity for seniors

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Seniors struggling with balance issues is cause for them to reduce their daily activities, or suffer a fall, according to officials at the Wood County Committee on Aging.

“I’ve only been married three years and I’m still on my honeymoon, so I’m going to live as long as I can,” Vic Reynolds, 84, who already took the course once and plans on taking it again said.

After falling four times prior to taking the class, Reynolds has seen daily improvements after enrolling in the Matter of Balance course offered at the Wood County Senior Center in Bowling Green.

Kinsey Kale and her staff are trying to prevent falls. Kale educates seniors that falling is not part of growing old.

“The main part of this class is to help build up your strength,” Kale said.

The class, which runs for 8 weeks, now in its 18th year, not only focuses on strength and exercise but building confidence.

“One of our big parts in it is to be assertive and that helps to build that confidence because you don’t feel like you are going to be a bearer on people and that’s one of the things, we learn in this class is that some feel like they don’t want to ask for that help,” Kale said.

Reynolds is happy he enrolled in the class.

“At 84 years old I kept thinking I should be moving at 64, and I had to get my head straightened out because I got frustrated that I couldn’t do the same things that I did at 64 years old,” Reynolds said.

Kale says the fall class is already booked up but has plans to hold another class this Spring. You can visit the link here for more information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.