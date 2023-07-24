Meet-and-greet set ahead of USA Boxing Women’s Championship in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Female boxers with USA Boxing are taking it out of the ring for a meet-and-greet in Toledo with prominent local male boxers ahead of the first USA Boxing Women’s Championship in Toledo this week.

On Tuesday, July 25 at 5 p.m. the boxers are set to be available for selfies, autographs and more at the Glass City Metroparks at Central Hall. Organizers say Toledo’s finest boxers will join the female boxers for the event. Those attending include Albert “Prince” Bell, Tyler “Golden Child” McCreary, DeAndre “Axeman” Ware, and James “Nothing Nice” Evans.

The free event will also have roller skating, splash pads and kids’ play areas available for the public.

