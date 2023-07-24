Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

People ‘lucky to walk away’ after crashing under guardrail

The car crashed Sunday afternoon in Wood County near the Turnpike exit in Lake Township.
The car crashed Sunday afternoon in Wood County near the Turnpike exit in Lake Township.(Lake Township Fire)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people said they are “lucky to be alive” after losing control of their car and crashing underneath a guardrail Sunday afternoon, officials said.

It happened as they were getting off the Ohio Turnpike in Lake Township, Wood County, the fire department said.

Witnesses told first responders that they saw the car go under the guardrail before coming to a stop several feet away from the road. Shattered glass was seen on the edge of the highway where the car crashed into the guardrail.

Firefighters say the people frequently crash there as they get off the turnpike.

“Please remember to take it slow on off-ramps,” Lake Township Fire said in a social media post.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Ickes Jr.
Body of missing Lake Erie boater recovered
The juvenile was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died...
Juvenile dies after south Toledo shooting Wednesday, warrant issued for 16-year-old suspect
7/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Thursday severe weather threat ends
Birthday party
Defiance community steps up after nobody shows at boys’ birthday party
The driver of the LaCrosse, identified as Austin A. Ogg, 22, of Cygnet, Ohio, died at the...
Man, 22, killed in Wood County crash

Latest News

7/23: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast
7/23: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
Samuel Ickes Jr.
Family and friends remember boater who drowned in Lake Erie
Friends and family remember Samuel Ickes Jr.
Put-in-Bay police officers called in additional resources when multiple fights started breaking...
‘It was a mess’: 2 arrested after several fights break out in Put-in-Bay