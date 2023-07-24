People ‘lucky to walk away’ after crashing under guardrail

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people said they are “lucky to be alive” after losing control of their car and crashing underneath a guardrail Sunday afternoon, officials said.

It happened as they were getting off the Ohio Turnpike in Lake Township, Wood County, the fire department said.

Witnesses told first responders that they saw the car go under the guardrail before coming to a stop several feet away from the road. Shattered glass was seen on the edge of the highway where the car crashed into the guardrail.

Firefighters say the people frequently crash there as they get off the turnpike.

“Please remember to take it slow on off-ramps,” Lake Township Fire said in a social media post.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

