Preparing for triple-digit heat indexes

7/24/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Erin Ashley
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The summer sizzle is in full swing this week with heat indexes forecasted to hit the triple digits. While it is essential that anyone of any lifestyle stays hydrated and keeps cool, experts say there are other ways to support your physical health in the heat of summer.

Replacing the morning coffee with a glass of water helps, though reducing the consumption of alcoholic or caffeinated beverages, in general, maintains your hydration. Strategizing your daily plans around the heat is also a key in preventing heat-related illness.

“If you are doing something outside, you would probably want to do something either in the morning or the evening,” Lucas County Interim Health Commissioner Shannon Jones said. “Not at the height of the day between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. because that’s generally the hottest part of the day.”

Regardless of age and lifestyle, pre-existing health conditions, such as emphysema, as well as prescribed medications, such as blood pressure medication, can also affect your vulnerability. According to experts, added moisture in the air makes it more difficult to breathe.

“In the event you are part of one of those groups, try to be a little more cognizant when it is hot and to pay attention to your body,” Jones said.

Caring for ourselves is just as important as caring for one another. It is important to know the warning signs of heat-related illness and to keep an eye out for your neighbor.

“Don’t leave your kids or pets in the car, even if it’s for a few minutes and you have the window cracked,” Jones said. “These cars can heat up very quickly.”

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

