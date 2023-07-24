Residents say anti-speeding ‘chicanes’ causing chaos

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents on Whitechapel aren’t happy after the city placed a new contraption to combat high rates of speed in the residential street.

“When they come from different directions, nobody knows what their supposed to do... you just kind of sit and wait and see who’s playing chicken.”

Chicanes are designed in a half-moon shape, as an extension of the curb. The goal is to slow down fast drivers by forcing them to follow the s-shaped path.

The city views this addition to the street as positive, saying in a statement to 13 Action News:

“The goal of this project is to create a road that is a safer place for kids to play, neighbors to walk their dogs, and bike riders to travel. Our Vision Zero philosophy is that no loss of life is acceptable and that our roads should be designed to account for human error. Drivers drive at the speed that feels most comfortable on any given road. Wide, straight, and open roads make drivers more comfortable with driving fast - regardless of the speed limit. Chicanes have been shown to be effective at reducing speeds, which has been a frequent concern of the neighborhood. We look forward to both the traffic data and resident feedback that will be collected at the end of this pilot and will share our results and next steps at that time.”

However, residents say they don’t agree. The general consensus in the neighborhood is they want the new contraptions gone, and replaced with speed bumps.

“Everyone has the same opinion. it’s more of an inconvenience and it’s not doing much and a speed bump would have been much better.”

To learn more about the city’s Pilot Program, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.