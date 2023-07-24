Birthday Club
Residents at a Wauseon mobile home park gear up for class-action lawsuit

They are fighting against soaring water and rent prices.
By Sophie Bates
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - Skyrocketing water and rent prices have residents at a senior-living mobile home park in Wauseon gearing up for a class-action lawsuit.

“We’ll make it, ‘cause we always have, but it’s far,” Sue Boysel, who lives at Buckeye Estates said. “It’s not fair to so many other people in the park.”

Over the past year and a half, the Boysels say rent at Buckeye Estates Mobile Home Park has more than doubled.

“$242, right now, we’re paying $370,” Harold Boysel said. “And they want to take it up to 650.”

Rent isn’t the only thing that’s increasing and Sue and Harold’s daughter, Teresa Hartsock, say’s it’s taking a toll on the seniors who live at the mobile home park.

“These seniors can’t do that,” Hartsock said. “My parents are on a fixed income.”

It’s a huge change for the Boysel couple who have lived at the park for 16 years.

”I don’t want to move from here, cause I like it really well,” Sue Boysel said.

The couple claims the price hikes started when new management took over.

“So, they all decided to get together and they filed a small claims suit,” Hartsock said. “There’s 10 of them, I believe, that have filed the small claims suit.”

And the residents aren’t stopping there.

“They found out if they can get 25 people that they can file a class action suit,” Hartsock said. “They do now have enough people, so we’re going to file it. We’re going to move forward. I’m going to help them move forward with all of that.

The Boysels will be in court on Aug. 11 for their small claims suit and Hartsock says she is working with an attorney to put together and file a class action lawsuit.

