Sandusky State Theatre undergoing $35M renovation after it was hit by a storm in 2020

Reconstruction and renovations aim to bring the historic venue back for modern audiences
Three years after it was blasted apart by a storm, the Sandusky State Theatre is in the middle of a $35M project to renovate and restore the historic venue.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - More than three years ago, a storm blasted apart the Sandusky State Theatre. No one was hurt, but the building was left in shambles.

A $35M reconstruction is now underway, and the theatre is poised to come back bigger than ever.

On June 10, 2020, wind ripped apart the theatre that has stood in downtown Sandusky since 1928. After planning sessions, public input meetings, and plenty of fundraising, the project to restore the theatre broke ground in April of 2022.

The plan calls for modern amenities such as more concessions and restrooms, an elevator, and an additional smaller venue for a jazz club-style atmosphere.

It’s all an effort to appeal to modern audiences and keep the Sandusky State Theatre going for another 100 years.

“The damage was really catastrophic, actually. The entire stagehouse was destroyed, and then it took about half the auditorium right up to that chandelier,” Chris Parthemore, Executive Director of the Sandusky State Theatre said. “Theatres are so complicated. There’s acoustics and lighting and sightlines and all the things you don’t have in just a regular building.”

Right now, there’s no exact completion date set, but Parthemore hopes to have more of a definitive timeline in about one year. Until then, if you would like to make a donation and learn more about the project and the venue, click here.

