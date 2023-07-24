Birthday Club
Ticks are a growing problem. Here’s how to avoid them

FILE - Bad news: Ticks are becoming more plentiful.(Source: CNN/NIH/file)
By CNN Newsource staff.
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) - Outdoor activities are more common in summer, but so is tick exposure.

And there are more ticks than ever before.

That could be partially due to climate change, but experts said it has more to do with white-tailed deer becoming more common in densely populated areas.

Some species of tick carry diseases that can be debilitating or even life-threatening, including Lyme disease.

A tick bite can also cause you to be allergic to red meat.

Prevention is the best approach. Experts said when you are at risk of exposure in the great outdoors, cover your skin and tuck the bottoms of your pants into your socks.

You can also use certain insect repellants, including those that contain DEET.

If you get bitten, remove the tick by its head with tweezers and kill it with hand sanitizer or alcohol so you can have an expert identify the specific type.

